Brandon Clarke Injury: Will miss rest of 2025-26 season

Clarke needs additional time to recover from a right calf strain and has been ruled out for the rest of the 2025-26 season.

Clarke has been sidelined since Dec. 20 after suffering a Grade 2 calf strain. The Grizzlies conducted a re-evaluation of the Gonzaga product's injury, and it was determined that while he's making solid progress, he won't be ready to return in the next few weeks, effectively ending his 2025-26 campaign. The team expects that he'll be ready for the start of the 2026-27 season.