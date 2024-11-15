Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Clarke News: Good to go, starting Friday

Updated on November 15, 2024 at 6:36pm

Clarke (toe) is available for Friday's game against the Warriors. He will start at center, according to Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal.

Clarke missed Wednesday's game against the Lakers due to a toe injury, but he will make his return Friday from a one-game absence. Clarke started in the two games prior to his injury and averaged 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 17.0 minutes over that span.

