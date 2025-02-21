Brandon Clarke News: Logs 10 minutes in loss
Clarke tallied four points (2-3 FG, 0-1 FT), one assist and one steal in 10 minutes in Thursday's 127-113 loss against the Pacers.
Clarke served as the backup center to Zach Edey, a role he's frequently been in, but with less playing time than usual. The 28-year-old averaged 20.3 minutes per game in his previous 10 appearances and hadn't played this few minutes since Dec. 23, when he logged just seven.
