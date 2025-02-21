Brandon Clarke News: Logs double-double as reserve

Clarke chipped in 13 points (6-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 105-104 victory over the Magic.

Clarke was able to bounce back from a muted effort during Thursday's loss to Indiana to lead the Grizzlies in rebounding Friday while registering his first double-double of the regular season. Clarke is averaging career lows in points (7.9) and rebounds (5.0) per game this season, but he is shooting 61.1 percent from the field and has been a key piece to Memphis' rotation this year.