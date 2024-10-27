Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Clarke headshot

Brandon Clarke News: Logs two steals Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 27, 2024 at 12:12pm

Clarke finished Saturday's 124-111 victory over the Magic with five points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one assist across 18 minutes.

The 28-year-old tied Marcus Smart, Desmond Bane and Scotty Pippen for the team high in steals while racking up two across 18 minutes. Clarke has played double-digit minutes off the bench every game thus far, though he shouldn't be considered an option in fantasy formats unless injury concerns arise for the Grizzlies.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
