Brandon Clarke News: Nears double-double Friday

Clarke logged 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and four blocks in 26 minutes during Friday's 122-111 win over the Mavericks.

The likes of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane carried the Grizzlies to victory, but in a game that turned out to be tighter than expected, Clarke's contributions off the bench were also impressive. The veteran big man finished just two boards away from a double-double, but he's been quite an asset off the bench for Memphis recently. He's scored in double digits in six of his past seven appearances off the bench, averaging 12.1 points and 7.3 rebounds per game while shooting 65.5 percent from the floor over that stretch.