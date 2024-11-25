Brandon Clarke News: Nears double-double in win
Clarke logged 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, three blocks and one steal in 25 minutes during Monday's 123-98 victory over Portland.
Clarke logged just his second game of the season with a block while also tying the team high in swats. The 28-year-old big man set season highs in both rebounds and blocks Monday, and he has been solid since returning from a one-game absence due to a toe injury. In his last five games (five starts), Clarke has averaged 9.4 points and 6.8 rebounds across 22.2 minutes per game.
