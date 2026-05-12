Brandon Clarke News: Passes away at age 29
The Grizzlies announced in a statement Tuesday that Clarke has passed away at the age of 29.
Clarke was acquired by the Grizzlies with the 21st pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and spent seven seasons in Memphis, including being named to the All-Rookie First Team. In college, Clarke was a standout at San Jose State before transferring to Gonzaga, where he racked up awards. He was named the 2019 WCC Newcomer and Defensive Player of the Year while also taking home First-Team All-WCC and Third-Team All-American honors.
Brandon Clarke
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