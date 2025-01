Clarke finished with seven points (2-3 FG, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes during Monday's 108-106 win over Minnesota.

Clarke has been just a fringe rotation player for the Grizzlies lately with the team starting to get healthier. Over his last five games, Clarke averaged just 8.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 17.6 minutes.