Brandon Clarke News: Scores 10 off bench
Clarke produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.
The Grizzlies have a very deep rotation when the team is mostly healthy, making it hard for Clarke to see a significant workload. Clarke has averaged 19.0 minutes across 13 January appearances to go with 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now