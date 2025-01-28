Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Clarke News: Scores 10 off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Clarke produced 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 17 minutes during Monday's 143-106 loss to the Knicks.

The Grizzlies have a very deep rotation when the team is mostly healthy, making it hard for Clarke to see a significant workload. Clarke has averaged 19.0 minutes across 13 January appearances to go with 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.0 steals.

