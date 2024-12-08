Brandon Clarke News: Solid inside during victory
Clarke notched 18 points (9-11 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and two steals over 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-121 win over the Celtics.
While Clarke may be keeping the seat warm for Zach Edey's (ankle)return, the veteran big man has been a steady presence for Memphis since joining the starting lineup. Over 14 starts, he's averaged 8.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists.
