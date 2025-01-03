Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Clarke News: Starting Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Clarke is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Kings, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

The Grizzlies will be close to full strength in the frontcourt, and Clarke will get the start at center despite the fact that Zach Edey (concussion) is available as well. Clarke is averaging 8.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game in his 17 previous starts this season.

Brandon Clarke
Memphis Grizzlies
