Brandon Clarke News: Struggles again Saturday

Clarke closed Saturday's 124-107 win over the 76ers with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 FT), one rebound, one block and one steal across 13 minutes.

Clarke has been a non-factor thus far this season, typically used sparingly off the bench as a backup to both Jaren Jackson and Zach Edey. He has scored double-digits only once, failing to play more than 20 minutes in any of the seven games. At this point, he would need an injury ahead of him to afford him with any sort of significant opportunity.