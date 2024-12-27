Brandon Clarke News: Tallies four defensive stoppers

Clarke finished Friday's 132-124 victory over the Pelicans with three points (0-1 FG, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, two blocks and two steals across 19 minutes.

Clarke continued his role off the bench, with Zach Edey now locked in as the starting center. Although he was non-existent when it came to scoring the basketball, Clarke managed to record four defensive stats. It would appear he will struggle to play more than 20 minutes per game moving forward, a role which will see him limited, especially on the offensive end of the floor.