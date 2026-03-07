Brandon Ingram Injury: Dealing with illness
Ingram (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.
Ingram is day-to-day based on this questionable tag. If Toronto's star forward is unable to push through this illness, the team may need guys like Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick to step into larger roles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 52 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 52 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, February 287 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Saturday, February 287 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 2510 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More