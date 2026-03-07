Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Dealing with illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Ingram (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Mavericks.

Ingram is day-to-day based on this questionable tag. If Toronto's star forward is unable to push through this illness, the team may need guys like Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick to step into larger roles.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
