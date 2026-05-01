Brandon Ingram Injury: Downgraded to doubtful
Ingram (heel) has been downgraded to doubtful for Friday's Game 6 against the Cavaliers, Jamal Collier of ESPN.com reports.
Ingram played only 11 minutes during Wednesday's Game 5 loss, and he was initially listed as questionable for Friday, but the star forward is now expected to sit out of Toronto's do-or-die Game 6. A.J. Lawson started the second half in place of Ingram on Wednesday, but the former played only two minutes. Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and Jamison Battle are candidates for increased roles, especially with Immanuel Quickley (hamstring) still sidelined.
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