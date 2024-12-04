Brandon Ingram Injury: Goes through practice

Ingram (calf) went through a full practice Wednesday, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.

Coach Willie Green is hopeful to get Ingram back in the lineup Thursday against the Suns after the forward missed his fifth straight game Monday. Ingram has been in the headlines for another reason too, as he recently changed agents as he prepares for unrestricted free agency during the offseason. He'll be the subject of many trade rumors going forward.