Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. GS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 21, 2024 at 3:52pm

Ingram is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to bilateral ankle sprains.

Ingram missed Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to the sprained ankles, though he could return as the Pelicans play Golden State in an NBA Cup game Friday. If the 27-year-old is unable to return to game action Friday, Brandon Boston and Elfrid Payton will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time, especially if Jordan Hawkins (back) and CJ McCollum (adductor) are ruled out.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now