Brandon Ingram Injury: Iffy for Friday vs. GS

Ingram is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Warriors due to bilateral ankle sprains.

Ingram missed Wednesday's loss to Cleveland due to the sprained ankles, though he could return as the Pelicans play Golden State in an NBA Cup game Friday. If the 27-year-old is unable to return to game action Friday, Brandon Boston and Elfrid Payton will likely continue to see an uptick in playing time, especially if Jordan Hawkins (back) and CJ McCollum (adductor) are ruled out.