Brandon Ingram Injury: Late scratch Monday
Ingram is out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to right heel inflammation, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.
Ingram was announced in the starting lineup, but the team provided an update shortly before tipoff that he wouldn't be available to play Monday evening. Ja'Kobe Walter will draw the start in Ingram's place.
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