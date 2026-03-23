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Brandon Ingram Injury: Late scratch Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 6:31pm

Ingram is out for Monday's game against the Jazz due to right heel inflammation, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram was announced in the starting lineup, but the team provided an update shortly before tipoff that he wouldn't be available to play Monday evening. Ja'Kobe Walter will draw the start in Ingram's place.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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