Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Listed out for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 20, 2024

Ingram will not play Wednesday against the Cavaliers due to bilateral ankle sprains.

Wednesday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so the Pelicans will hold Ingram out as a precaution. With the team off to a 4-11 start, this could potentially become a trend on back-to-back sets. Trey Murphy is also out for rest purposes, so we could see a lot of Javonte Green, Jeremiah Earl-Robinson and Brandon Boston on Wednesday.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
