Brandon Ingram Injury: Not playing Tuesday vs. Chicago

Ingram (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a left ankle sprain, and his absence will extend to 17 games Tuesday. His next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Mavericks, but the progress he's made in his injury recovery has yet to be re-evaluated.