Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Now ruled out against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Ingram (heel) is now ruled out for Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic.

Ingram was reportedly available, although it appears he suffered a last-minute setback. His next chance to suit up will be Tuesday in Detroit. However, as far as Sunday's contest is concerned, Jamal Shead will move back into the starting lineup

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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