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Brandon Ingram Injury: Officially ruled out for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 3, 2026 at 3:41pm

Ingram (heel) is listed as out for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Cleveland, Esfandiar Baraheni of The Athletic reports.

Ingram was recently spotted in a walking boot, so his lack of availability for Sunday's elimination game isn't surprising. His return timeline remains murky, meaning he isn't a lock to return for the Eastern Conference Semifinals, assuming Toronto manages to advance. While Ingram is off the floor, Scottie Barnes and RJ Barrett are anticipated to continue doing most of the heavy lifting offensively, with Jamal Shead in line to remain in the starting lineup.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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