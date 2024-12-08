Brandon Ingram Injury: Out indefinitely with ankle sprain

Ingram suffered a high-grade left low ankle sprain in Saturday's 119-109 loss to the Thunder and will be sidelined indefinitely, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ingram was quickly ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game after spraining his ankle in the third quarter, and he now appears headed for an extended absence. The loss of Ingram is just the latest blow to the Pelicans, who have dealt with numerous injuries all season and are still without Zion Williamson (hamstring) and Jose Alvarado (hamstring) for at least a few more weeks. In Ingram's absence, Trey Murphy and Herbert Jones -- who both have also missed multiple weeks this season due to injuries -- are candidates for increased roles, along with Jordan Hawkins (back) and Brandon Boston.