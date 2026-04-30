Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Game 6
Ingram is questionable for Game 6 on Friday against Cleveland due to right heel inflammation, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com.
The Raptors will presumably let Ingram go through pregame warmups ahead of Friday's win-or-go-home matchup before updating his status. If Ingram cannot play in Game 6, Toronto would ask Ja'Kobe Walter and Collin Murray-Boyles to help pick up the slack.
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