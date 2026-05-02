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Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Game 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 2, 2026 at 2:05pm

Ingram (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram logged only 11 minutes in Game 5 and wasn't able to suit up for Game 6. He was spotted wearing a walking boot Friday, which isn't an encouraging sign regarding his availability for the must-win contest. If Ingram remains sidelined Sunday, Jamal Shead is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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