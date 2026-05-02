Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Game 7

Ingram (heel) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against Cleveland, Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca reports.

Ingram logged only 11 minutes in Game 5 and wasn't able to suit up for Game 6. He was spotted wearing a walking boot Friday, which isn't an encouraging sign regarding his availability for the must-win contest. If Ingram remains sidelined Sunday, Jamal Shead is expected to remain in the starting lineup.