Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Ingram is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to right calf soreness, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

This is a new issue for Ingram after previously battling sprains to both ankles. If Ingram is unable to give it a go, players such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Javonte Green could see a bump in minutes, while C.J. McCollum (adductor) could see a ton of usage Monday.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
