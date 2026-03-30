Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Tuesday
Ingram (heel) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Ingram is dealing with lingering right heel inflammation and could miss a second straight game Tuesday. If the veteran wing is ultimately ruled out, Jamal Shead, Ja'Kobe Walter and Gradey Dick would be candidates to see an uptick in minutes.
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