Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 26, 2024 at 2:53pm

Ingram (calf) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.

Despite not playing Monday in Indiana and missing Tuesday's practice, Ingram still has a chance to play Wednesday. The veteran forward appeared in 15 straight games to start the season but has missed two of the past three matchups, so he may face some limitations if given the green light Wednesday.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
