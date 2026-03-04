Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Questionable with thumb sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2026 at 2:22pm

Ingram is questionable for Thursday's game against Minnesota with a left thumb sprain.

It's a new injury for the star forward, who hasn't missed a game since Jan. 11. Jamal Shead and Ja'Kobe Walter stand out as the most likely choices to join the starting lineup in the event that Ingram is unable to suit up Thursday.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
