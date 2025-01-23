Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Remains without return timetable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 23, 2025

Ingram (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies and has not been cleared for contact drills yet, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. Until Ingram is able to fully practice or New Orleans offers a more concrete timetable for the star forward's return, he can be considered week-to-week.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
