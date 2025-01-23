Brandon Ingram Injury: Remains without return timetable
Ingram (ankle) is out for Friday's game versus the Grizzlies and has not been cleared for contact drills yet, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. Until Ingram is able to fully practice or New Orleans offers a more concrete timetable for the star forward's return, he can be considered week-to-week.
