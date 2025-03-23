Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Ingram Injury: Set for checkup in 10 days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2025 at 2:08pm

The Raptors announced Sunday that Ingram (ankle) is progressing and will be re-evaluated in approximately 10 days, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram hasn't played since Dec. 7 due to a significant left ankle sprain, and with the Raptors out of the playoff mix, it's unclear if the veteran will debut for his new team this season. Toronto inked Ingram to a two-year, $78 million contract extension less than a week after acquiring him, so even if he doesn't suit up over the next three weeks, he figures to play a key role for the Raptors next season.

