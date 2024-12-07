Fantasy Basketball
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Taken to locker room Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 7, 2024

Ingram was helped to the locker room due to an apparent ankle injury, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

Ingram had to be helped off after landing on Luguentz Dort's foot on the first play of the second half. The Pelicans are already missing some key pieces due to injury, but losing Ingram for even one game would be a fatal blow for an already injury-riddled team. Ingram had five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes before exiting the contest.

