Brandon Ingram Injury: Traded to Toronto

The Pelicans traded Ingram (ankle) to the Raptors on Wednesday for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ingram hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 7 due to a sprained left ankle. While it's unclear when he'll be able to retake the floor, he'll get a fresh start with the Raptors. Once healthy, expect Ingram to slot into the starting lineup between RJ Barrett and Scottie Barnes. Before the injury, Ingram was averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists across 33.1 minutes per game.