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Brandon Ingram Injury: Undergoes heel surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 12:04pm

Ingram underwent successful surgery Friday to address ongoing heel pain, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

A heel spur was removed during the surgery, and Ingram is expected to fully recover and be ready for training camp in September. This heel injury prevented Ingram from playing in the final two games of Toronto's playoff series against the Cavaliers, but by addressing it early in the offseason, his status for 2026-27 won't be in any doubt.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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