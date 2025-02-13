Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Unlikely to play in February

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2025

Ingram (ankle) remains without a clear target date for making his Raptors debut, but the veteran forward isn't projected to play for at least a month,

Before the Pelicans traded Ingram to the Raptors last week, reports on his progress had been few and far between since he suffered a high-grade left low ankle sprain in a Dec. 7 loss to the Thunder. The Raptors haven't provided concrete updates on Ingram's status in the week since they acquired him, but the team's decision to sign him to a three-year, $120 million contract extension would seem to suggest that the organization's isn't too concerned about his long-term outlook. With the Raptors sitting at 17-38 heading into the All-Star break, the team won't rush Ingram back in action until they're fully confident in his health. A firmer target date for his return should emerge once he's cleared to participate in practices, but for now, fantasy managers should expect his absence to extend into March.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now