Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Upgraded to probable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 31, 2026 at 4:05pm

Ingram (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game in Detroit.

Ingram was on track to play in Sunday's 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic, although he was ruled out shortly before opening tip. If the 28-year-old officially gets the green light to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter or Jamal Shead will likely head back to the bench.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago