Brandon Ingram Injury: Upgraded to probable Tuesday
Ingram (heel) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game in Detroit.
Ingram was on track to play in Sunday's 139-87 win over the Orlando Magic, although he was ruled out shortly before opening tip. If the 28-year-old officially gets the green light to suit up, Ja'Kobe Walter or Jamal Shead will likely head back to the bench.
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