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Brandon Ingram Injury: Wears walking boot in shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Ingram (heel) was in a walking boot during morning shootaround ahead of Sunday's Game 7 against the Cavaliers, Michael Grange of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Ingram has been hampered by inflammation in his right heel, which limited him to just 11 minutes in Game 5 and sidelined him entirely for Game 6. The veteran forward is considered questionable for Game 7, but he would need to pass several tests during pregame warmups in order to be cleared to play. If Ingram is ruled out, then Jamal Shead would likely stay in the Raptors' starting five.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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