Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram Injury: Will not play vs. Raptors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 27, 2024

Ingram (calf) is sidelined for Wednesday's contest against the Raptors, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Right calf soreness will force Ingram to miss a second straight game. Though it seems like the Pelicans can't catch a break on the injury front, both Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum are back for Wednesday's action. Ingram's next chance to suit up is Friday against the Grizzlies on the road.

Brandon Ingram
New Orleans Pelicans
