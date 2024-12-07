Brandon Ingram Injury: Won't return Saturday

Ingram (ankle) won't return to Saturday's game against the Thunder. He finished with five points (1-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), a rebound, three assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

Ingram left the contest in the early stages of the third quarter, and the Pelicans weren't willing to take any risks with him and quickly ruled him out. The extent of the injury hasn't been revealed and he'll need further tests to determine whether he'll miss time or not. Thus, his status for Sunday's contest against the Spurs is up in the air, though his chances of playing should be minimal at best.