Brandon Ingram Injury: Won't return Wednesday
Ingram will not return to Wednesday's Game 5 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Cavaliers due to right heel inflammation, Kayla Grey of TSN reports. He'll finish with one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 11 minutes.
Ingram exited to the locker room to get his right heel checked out and has now been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. With the veteran swingman unavailable, Ja'Kobe Walter, Jamal Shead and Jamison Battle are candidates for increased playing time.
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