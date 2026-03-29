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Brandon Ingram News: Available against Orlando

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 1:36pm

Ingram (heel) will play in Sunday's game against Orlando, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN.ca.

Ingram had a rough 13-point showing in Friday's 119-106 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. He popped up on the injury report because of right-heel inflammation, although that won't keep him off the floor against Orlando. In two meetings with the Magic this season, the 28-year-old has averaged 26.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.5 steals while shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from deep across 34.5 minutes of work.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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