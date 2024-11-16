Brandon Ingram News: Carries Pelicans to victory Friday

Ingram racked up 29 points (12-26 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists and one block over 37 minutes during Friday's 101-94 victory over Denver.

The Pelicans need Ingram to step his game up amid their injury woes, and the star forward did exactly that Friday against a Denver team that was missing Nikola Jokic (personal). Ingram remains the go-to player on offense for the Pelicans, and he's backing that up with strong numbers -- he's averaging 23.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists and a combined 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in eight November outings.