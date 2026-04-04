Brandon Ingram News: Chips in 17 in Memphis

Ingram supplied 17 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block across 26 minutes during Friday's 128-96 win over the Grizzlies.

After sitting out the Raptors' last game to tend to a nagging heel issue, Ingram was productive in his return, and his numbers would likely have been even better in a more competitive contest. The 28-year-old guard has scored in double digits in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 20.5 points, 4.8 boards, 2.6 assists, 1.9 threes and 1.3 combined steals and blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from the floor and 44.2 percent from downtown.