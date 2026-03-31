Brandon Ingram News: Chips in 22 points in return

Ingram logged 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and one rebound over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 127-116 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Ingram was given the green light to return Tuesday after missing Sunday's game against Orlando due to right heel inflammation. He didn't fill up the box score against Detroit and was inefficient from deep, but he still finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (24 points). It was Ingram's 42nd 20-plus-point game of the season but his first since March 15, also against the Pistons. He'll end the month of March having averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.