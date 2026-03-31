Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Chips in 22 points in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Ingram logged 22 points (7-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT) and one rebound over 31 minutes during the Raptors' 127-116 loss to the Pistons on Tuesday.

Ingram was given the green light to return Tuesday after missing Sunday's game against Orlando due to right heel inflammation. He didn't fill up the box score against Detroit and was inefficient from deep, but he still finished as Toronto's second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (24 points). It was Ingram's 42nd 20-plus-point game of the season but his first since March 15, also against the Pistons. He'll end the month of March having averaged 19.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.6 threes and 0.8 steals over 33.7 minutes per game.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 22
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
9 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 18
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, March 15
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
16 days ago