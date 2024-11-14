Brandon Ingram News: Decent output in another loss

Ingram had 18 points (7-18 FG, 4-8 3Pt), six rebounds, six assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-88 loss to Oklahoma City.

The Pelicans have been slumping badly this season, though no one could blame them given all the injury woes they've had in recent weeks. Ingram is the only projected starter who has been available regularly for New Orleans, but he can't do everything on his own. He's putting up decent numbers, averaging 22.6 points, 5.9 assists, 5.6 rebounds and a combined 1.5 steals-plus-blocks in seven games this month.