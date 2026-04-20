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Brandon Ingram News: Disappears in Game 2 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Ingram tallied seven points (3-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Monday's 115-105 Game 2 loss to Cleveland in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Monday was a disappointing performance from the first-time All-Star, with Ingram failing to score a point in the first half while missing all six of his field-goal attempts. He also committed a team-high five turnovers, and that lack of efficiency from the field held the Raptors back from making a comeback in the fourth quarter. Game 3 of the series heads back to Toronto on Thursday, and Ingram has been better at home this season than on the road. He averaged 23.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 threes, 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks over 34.7 minutes across 38 regular-season games at Scotiabank Arena.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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