Ingram returned to action Monday after missing the Raptors' previous two games due to a right thumb sprain he sustained in Wednesday's win over Charlotte. While he struggled with efficiency, he still finished as the team's second-leading scorer and also made his presence felt in other ways. The 28-year-old swingman grabbed a game- and season-high mark in rebounds, securing his first double-double of the campaign. Additionally, he matched his season high in assists, dishing out a team-best seven dimes.