Brandon Ingram News: Efficient in Tuesday's win
Ingram finished Tuesday's 121-95 victory over the Heat with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes.
Ingram scored all 23 of his points through the first three quarters (including 15 in the first half) to finish as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (25). It was an encouraging scoring performance out of Ingram, who has scored 20-plus points in just two of his last nine outings despite connecting on 49.6 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. The Raptors will need Ingram's best over the final week of the regular season as the team looks to avoid the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference playoffs.
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