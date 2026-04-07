Brandon Ingram headshot

Brandon Ingram News: Efficient in Tuesday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 8:29pm

Ingram finished Tuesday's 121-95 victory over the Heat with 23 points (9-16 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and two steals across 29 minutes.

Ingram scored all 23 of his points through the first three quarters (including 15 in the first half) to finish as the Raptors' second-leading scorer behind Scottie Barnes (25). It was an encouraging scoring performance out of Ingram, who has scored 20-plus points in just two of his last nine outings despite connecting on 49.6 percent of his field-goal attempts over that span. The Raptors will need Ingram's best over the final week of the regular season as the team looks to avoid the Play-In Tournament in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brandon Ingram See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
6 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, April 1
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 31
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
7 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 29
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
9 days ago