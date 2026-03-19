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Brandon Ingram News: Extremely efficient in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ingram had 18 points (6-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 139-109 win over the Bulls.

The Raptors cruised to an easy win in this match, so Ingram didn't need to play much, but he was decisive when involved -- he missed just one shot from the field and came close to reaching the 20-point mark for a fourth consecutive contest. Ingram has a steady role in Toronto's offensive scheme, so he's a good bet to operate as one of the team's go-to scoring weapons every time he steps on the hardwood. He's averaging 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.

Brandon Ingram
Toronto Raptors
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